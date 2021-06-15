From the earthquake ruins to the famous Chch Bar: The Brewery is 10 years old





This month, The Brewery at The Tannery in Christchurch celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founder Alasdair Cassells remembers how it all happened.

It was 2011 and the city had just been shaken to the core. People panicked, businesses were scrambling and the lights of restaurants, bars and clubs all over town.

But in times of chaos, inspiration can strike, and that’s exactly what happened to Alasdair Castles.

“Two days after the earthquake, the family woke up in Wellington for a wedding, still covered in dust and licking our wounds. Three of us lost our homes and my daughter Bibi almost died from a chimney fall. All the same we wanted to get on our feet. The question was, how?”

With plans already underway to create a brewing bar in the then-undeveloped Tannery, it seemed the place to start. But only one building in the area was relatively unharmed by the earthquake – a 1970s building next to Garlands Road.

“It was just an old, dilapidated building that we planned to demolish,” Castles said. “I suggested we go back to Christchurch and turn it into a pub. I was definitely the most enthusiastic leader!”

It didn’t take long for everyone to get behind the idea. Upon the family’s return to Christchurch, they all hung out with the help of some friends.

“It was a very strange time because nobody was really doing anything. This worked perfectly for us. Sometimes we had 50 people here helping out. Even Jerry Brownlee and Jim Anderton got on the same page to shorten a whole lot of building approvals for us” .

The brewery as we know it today opened in the middle of winter, on June 21, 2011. The turnaround was quick—just 100 days into the earthquake until the family was pouring pints from behind the bar.

Said Castles: “We were the only strip between Beckenham and Taylor’s Mistake, there were no pubs in Brighton or Littleton and you couldn’t get into town. The east side of town was torn apart.

“Because there were no bars, there was no music. So we decided to become a venue too. Actually, it’s a bit uncomfortable to enjoy live music in a restaurant, but we ended up getting concerts almost every night of the week.

“We wanted to create something for everyone. We were rolling in for breakfast, followed by moms groups for coffee. There were people doing EQC meetings, and there were people watching bands play. It was an eclectic gathering place.”

Over time, The Brewery has expanded its menu and become less of a watering hole. But the basics remain the same, and that’s how the family wants it.

“We are known as a place where you can enjoy good beer, good food, friendly staff and it’s not too expensive. This is our brand. It’s a family business and I think families feel comfortable here.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t think The Brewery is my achievement. It was the earthquake that did it and the people who came together to help. The earthquake was a terrible thing, but some good came from it. It deserved to raise a glass for it,” Cassells said.

