Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi’s test begins – BBC News





The trial of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has begun, four months after a government-elected military coup was ousted. He is accused of having unlicensed walkie-talkies and breaking Covid restrictions. Subsequent trials will focus on allegations of corruption and breaking the law on official secrets. Suu Kyi, 75, has been under house arrest since a coup d’état in Myanmar on February 1 (also called Burma), and little has been seen or heard of him other than his brief appearances in court. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source