The lost generation of Covid and Brazil – BBC News

Published

11 seconds ago

Trained ballet dancer Pedro Henrique thought it was “an almost impossible job” to find work in the Brazilian coronavirus pandemic. He became aware of the “Favela LinkedIn” and “Street Presidents” projects that help vulnerable families in the pandemic and provide employment to young people in Brazil’s poorest urban communities. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

