The Kent Council says it cannot take care of other migrant friends





The Kent County Council has said children’s services have been so overwhelmed by the arrival of unsuspecting migrants that they have had to stop caring from today. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Those who arrive will be taken care of by the Home Office now, creating fears that they will make long stays in facilities that are completely unsuitable for children. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source