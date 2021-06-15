The earth shook like an earthquake when a huge hole opened in Bolton Street





One grandfather told how the ground shook “as if there was an earthquake” when a large crater appeared on Bolton Street.

The drama unfolded on Saturday afternoon on Barncroft Street, Farnworth – one of the many streets in the area currently on view.

Paul McDermott, 66, of nearby Regent’s Walk, was talking to a neighbor when he heard a huge explosion.

He said, “There was a big car creeping off the old runway, and suddenly I heard a loud noise and the road collapsed. It was like an earthquake.”

McDermott, who has six grandchildren, said the contractor doing the work, Tarmac, had about three square feet of space fenced in almost immediately.

A closer look at the course of Barncroft Road

“Fortunately no one was hurt, but the road is now completely closed and it will slow down the work,” he explained.

Her neighbor Margaret Dawes, 65, of nearby Cross Street, said: “We noticed the crater appeared on Saturday.

“We know there’s a lot of my old work here, so I guess it’s not really surprising that something like this could happen.”

Today, workers on the site were investigating the depth of the stream and beginning to fill the cavity.

A Bolton Council spokesperson said: “During planned maintenance work on Barncroft Road, a void was discovered under the existing road surface at Farnworth.

“We are now investigating the cause to fix this before completing routine resurfacing work.”

The incident is by no means the first of its kind in Greater Manchester. In January, a car was partially swallowed up when a crater of about four square meters appeared in Gorton.

In April, a street in Erlam was closed when a large gap appeared before council officers began an investigation into the cause.

Two weeks ago, a street in Felsworth was closed when a foot-wide crater was discovered

