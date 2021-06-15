Here’s how Democrats can maintain a majority in 2022





Election history shows that the winning party in the presidential election will lose control of the majority of the congress in the next half, but will that happen in 2022? In the final episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza shows some new models of election prediction that show Democrats can hold a majority in the majority. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Predicting 2022 elections by general vote

https://centerforpolitics.org/crystalball/articles/forecasting-the-2022-midterm-election-with-the-generic-ballot/

2020 Census: What Redistribution Numbers Mean

https://cookpolitical.com/analysis/house/redistricting/2020-census-what-reapportionment-numbers-mean

Eighty-five percent of Republicans want candidates to agree with Trump, which was found by the National Survey of Quinnipiac University; Americans Accept Federal Unemployment Benefit

https://poll.qu.edu/poll-release?releaseid=3810

source