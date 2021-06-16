Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.2 – 23 km earthquake north of Gisborne, New Zealand, on June 16 10:43 am (GMT +12)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, at a depth of 18 km

Jun 15 22:45 UTC: First to arrive: GEONET (New Zealand) 2 minutes later. 15 22:46 June: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 20.2 to 18.2 km (12.6 to 11.3 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 1.6 km (1 mi) toward E.

Updated Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 22:51

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Gisborne, New Zealand

Earthquake 4.2 23 km north of Gisborne, New Zealand, June 16 10:43 am (GMT +12)

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Gisborne, Gisborne region, New Zealand, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the New Zealand Seismic and Geological Survey Commission (GeoNet), which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in New Zealand. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.2 km below the epicenter on the morning of Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:43 am local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The epicenter (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.2 earthquake as well, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Te Karaca (590 inhabitants) 17 km from the epicenter, Gisborne (34,300 inhabitants) 23 km, and other towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt include Opotiki (population 4,000). Nasma) is located 83 km from the epicenter.

Date and Time: Jun 15, 2021 22:43:34 UTC – Local Time at the epicenter: Jun 16 10:43 AM (GMT +12) Magnitude: 4.2 Depth: 18.2 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 38.44714°S /178.0596°E (Gisborne District, Gisborne, New Zealand) Nearest volcano: Isle of Wight (129 km/80 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 17 km (11 mi) east of Te Karaca (592 inhabitants) -> See nearby earthquakes! 23 km (15 mi) north of Gisborne (population: 34,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 83 km (52 ​​mi) southeast of Oboteke (Gulf of Plenty) (population: 4,040) -> See nearby earthquakes! 153 km (95 mi) northeast of Napier (Hawkes Bay) (population: 56,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 162 km (101 mi) ESE from Rotorua (Bay of Plenty) (population: 65,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 162 km (101) mi) ESE of Rotorua (population: 65,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 169 km (105 mi) northeast of Hastings (Hook’s Bay) (Population: 61,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 186 km (116 mi) ESE from Tauranga (Bay of Plenty) (population: 110,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 340 km (211 mi) ESE from Auckland (population: 417,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 422 km (262 mi) NE Wellington (AM: 381900) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Few clouds 12.5 °C (54 °F), Humidity: 77%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) From WNW primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Committee on Earthquakes and Geological Survey (New Zealand) Rated released energy: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area please report it Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.218 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) 4.220 km New Zealand: 4.2 OFF E. COAST OF N. ISLAND, NZEMSC User reports on this earthquake (1)

Gisborne / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Shake forward back (rattle) while sitting

