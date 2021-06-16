Hospitality companies struggling to fill vacancies





With the gradual removal of Covid cuts, some parts of the UK economy have begun to fall, as unemployment fell for the fourth month in a row. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But for the hospitality sector, which has been closed or restricted for most of the year due to social distance measures, it is not as easy as re-hiring staff. The combination of Brexit and the people who decide to leave the industry has left them struggling to fill vacancies. Although many companies have overcome the pandemic, this struggle to find employees puts the future in jeopardy. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source