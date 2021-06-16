The UK and Australia agree on a post-Brexit trade deal





Britain and Australia have agreed on the first post-Brexit trade deal to be negotiated from scratch.

Downing Street noted that the tariff-free deal would make it cheaper to sell products like whiskey, cars and pastries. But some farmers fear that cheaper imports and lower standards could contaminate them. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was on 10 Downing Street sealing the deal with Boris Johnson.



