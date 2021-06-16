Murder of Daniel Morgan: The report says the police are “institutionally corrupt”





"One of the most destructive episodes in the history of the Metropolitan Police," as Interior Minister Priti Patel put it.

In a cursing report, he is accused of being a force for institutional corruption and has put his reputation above the proper investigation into the 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan. Despite five police inquiries and investigations, and now apologizing to Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, no one has ever been brought to justice as a result of her murder, Mr Morgan’s family, 34 years later, is still awaiting justice. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



