Morning Brief: Earthquakes at Night, Vax Lottery, and Adios Tinhorn . Apartments

Good morning, Los Angeles. It’s June 16th.

As Southern Californians, the knowledge that The Big One can strike at any moment is never far from our minds. We missed an earthquake, after all, that would likely dwarf the Northridge earthquake in size and scope.

To help you prepare, we’ve put together a series of stories about what will happen when the big one hits, who will be hit hardest, and how to stay safe (including how to avoid life-threatening illnesses after an earthquake!). On June 24, we’re collaborating with the LA Times for a live event to discuss the finer points of earthquake preparedness, and the realities of living in earthquake country.

Today, we start things off by answering the reader’s question: Why do earthquakes seem to strike at night?

My colleague Carla Jaffer studied the question, and here is part of what I found:

“As it turns out, there are a lot of factors that determine whether you will feel an earthquake. Some of them are obvious, like whether or not it is a major earthquake. How close you are to the epicenter also matters.

As well as what you do at that time. If you’re in a car, the combination of moving around, being outside, and the car’s suspension system can make it hard to feel an earthquake. Likewise, if you are outside… you may not be able to notice the shaking as easily as if you are inside watching things fall off the shelves [or sleeping]. “

Read the full story here.

Keep reading to find out more about what’s happening in Los Angeles, and be safe there.

In most places in Los Angeles, vaccinated people aren't convincing, though we've known for months that June 15 was a big reopening in California, restaurants and bars have been forgotten, in Waiting for directions from Los Angeles County officials. Sheriff Alex Villanueva conquered the homelessness crisis in Venice Beach – without consulting Los Angeles city officials. Newsom attracted $1.5 million "Vax" lottery winners. How does moving to a hybrid work schedule affect companies that served all these office workers before the pandemic? A new study from the University of Southern California paints a picture of the music industry with CEOs on the verge of McKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, will donate $40 million to California's North Ridge.

The exterior of Tinhorn Flats, with chain link fencing around it, Burbank’s restaurant and bar.

It’s unhappy trails to the famous old Western-themed Burbank saloon. In a week when most restaurants and bars in Los Angeles County open without pandemic restrictions, it looks like Tinhorn Flats may be closed for good.

During the height of the pandemic, the business repeatedly defied health and safety orders, which led to a series of confrontations between owners and local officials.

