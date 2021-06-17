What life is like for migrants arriving on the shores of the UK





New data shows that more than 5,000 people have tried to cross the Channel this year, more than 100 of them alone yesterday, when Border Force officials picked them up while trying to make a dangerous trip to the UK coast.

This is twice the number of migrants arrested at the same time last year, despite the Interior Ministry's commitment to stop people boarding small boats. But what is happening to the people who have managed to make it here, hoping to start a new life?



