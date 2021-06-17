Google launched the Android Earthquake Alerts System





Reuters

Google has launched a new, free smartphone feature known as Android Earthquake Alerts System, which is available in the Philippines and globally.

The alerts system can detect seismic activity in the area using accelerometers built into active Android smartphones. Device notifications can then provide early warning alerts when an earthquake is detected.

“The launch of the Android Earthquake Alerts System in the Philippines is part of our mission to provide useful products and services to Filipinos,” said Bernadette Nacario, Director of Google Philippines. “Our country, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is prone to natural disasters and this modernization will play an important role in disaster preparedness and risk reduction.”

To confirm the validity of seismic incidents, the device sends a signal to a Google earthquake detection server, along with an approximate location of where the shaking occurred. The server will then take information from multiple phones to analyze if an earthquake is actually occurring, where it is located, and its corresponding strength.

In addition to getting device notification, which people can turn off in settings if they wish, Google Search will also be able to alert people. Since the search engine receives near-instant information from the system, people who search for “earthquake” or “earthquake near me” will receive relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts on mobile devices, depending on the size and intensity of the earthquake.

Be aware to alert people when earthquakes occur with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale, an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale (MMI). The notification comes with the distance of the phone from the epicenter. The alert uses the phone’s current volume, vibration, and Do Not Disturb settings.

Take Action is a more urgent, full-screen alert for earthquakes greater than 4.5, an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for possible severe vibration, instructions are displayed in full screen and the phone plays a loud sound.

“Our smartphones are indispensable in moments of crisis. We believe Android devices can help people prepare and stay connected in times of need,” said Ms. Nacario of Google Philippines. “We will continue to partner with government, public safety officials and leading crisis response experts to showcase information best relevant in times of adversity,”

Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece. It is now available in more countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

To see if alerts are turned on on your Android device, go to Settings > Location > Advanced Options > Earthquake Alerts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos