One in 100 deaths occurs by suicide

Suicide remains one of the world’s leading causes of death, according to the latest WHO estimates released today in “Worldwide Suicide 2019.” Every year, more people die from suicide than HIV, malaria or breast cancer ̶ or war and murder. In 2019, more than 700,000 people died from suicide: one in every 100 deaths, prompting the WHO to develop new guidelines to help countries improve suicide prevention and care.

“We cannot – and must not – ignore suicide,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. “Every tragedy is a tragedy. Our focus on suicide prevention is even more important now, after many months of living with the COVID-19 pandemic, with many suicide risk factors – job loss, financial stress and social isolation – still very present. The new guidelines published by the WHO today provide a clear way to step up efforts to prevent suicide. “

Among young people aged 15 to 29, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death after road injuries, tuberculosis and interpersonal violence.

Rates vary, between countries, regions and between men and women.

More than twice as many men die from suicide than women (12.6 per 100,000 men compared to 5.4 per 100,000 women). Suicide rates among men are generally higher in high-income countries (16.5 per 100,000). For women, suicide rates are highest in lower middle-income countries (7.1 per 100,000).

Suicide rates in African (11.2 per 100,000), European (10.5 per 100,000) and Southeast Asia (10.2 per 100,000) WHO regions were higher than the world average (9.0 per 100,000). ) in 2019. The lowest suicide rate was in the Eastern Mediterranean region (6.4 per 100,000).

Globally, the suicide rate is declining; in America it is going up

Suicide rates declined in 20 years between 2000 and 2019, with the global rate declining by 36%, with declines ranging from 17% in the Eastern Mediterranean region to 47% in the European region and 49% in the Western Pacific.

But in the Americas region, rates rose 17% over the same time period.

Although some countries have placed suicide prevention high on their plans, too many countries remain uninformed. It is currently known that only 38 countries have a national suicide prevention strategy. A significant acceleration in suicide reductions is needed to achieve the SDG’s goal of one-third reduction in the global suicide rate by 2030.

LIVE LIFE

To support countries in their efforts, the WHO today publishes comprehensive guidelines for implementing its LIVE LIFE approach to suicide prevention. The four strategies of this approach are:

restricting access to suicide devices, such as highly dangerous pesticides and firearms;

educating the media on responsible suicide reporting;

nurturing socio-emotional life skills in adolescents; and

early identification, assessment, management and monitoring of all persons affected by suicidal thoughts and behavior.

Prohibition of the most dangerous pesticides: a high-impact intervention

Given that pesticide poisoning is estimated to cause 20% of all suicides, and national bans on highly toxic, highly hazardous pesticides have proven cost-effective, such bans are recommended by the WHO. Other measures include restricting access to firearms, reducing the size of drug packages and placing barriers at jump sites.

Responsible media reporting

The guide highlights the role the media play in relation to suicide. Media reports of suicide can lead to an increase in the number of suicides due to imitation (or copying of suicides) – especially if the report talks about a celebrity or describes the manner of suicide.

The new guide advises monitoring suicide reporting and suggests that the media oppose suicide reports with stories of successful recovery from mental health challenges or suicidal thoughts. Collaboration with social media companies is also recommended to increase their awareness and improve their protocols for identifying and removing harmful content.

Adolescent support

Adolescence (10-19 years of age) is a critical period for acquiring socio-emotional skills, especially since half of mental health conditions occur before the age of 14. The LIVE LIFE guidelines encourage actions that include mental health promotion and anti-violence programs, links to support services, and clear protocols for people working in schools and universities when the risk of suicide is determined.

Early identification and monitoring of at-risk individuals

Early identification, assessment, management and monitoring refers to people who have attempted suicide or are considered to be at risk. A previous suicide attempt is one of the most important risk factors for future suicide.

Healthcare professionals need to be trained in early identification, assessment, management and monitoring. Suicide mourning survivor groups can supplement the support provided by health services. Crisis services should also be available to provide immediate support to people in acute distress.

The new guidelines, which include examples of suicide prevention interventions carried out worldwide, in countries such as Australia, Ghana, Guyana, India, Iraq, the Republic of Korea, Sweden and the United States, can be used by anyone interested in carrying out suicide prevention activities, either at the national or local level, and in the governmental and non-governmental sectors.

“While a comprehensive national suicide prevention strategy should be the ultimate goal of all governments,” said Dr. Alexandra Fleischmann, a suicide prevention expert at the World Health Organization, “starting suicide prevention with LIVE LIFE interventions can save lives and prevent the heartbreak that follows for them.” who are left behind ”.