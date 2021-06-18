Salman Abedi’s attack on the Manchester Arena “should have been identified as a security threat” – BBC News





The bombing at the Manchester Arena in the UK in 2017 reported that the Salman Abedi bomb had to be identified as a security threat. Sir John Saunders, who is leading the investigation into the bombing, says many opportunities were missed to prevent or minimize the devastating impact of the atrocities. Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when an Islamist extremist Abedi blew himself up at the end of the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. Sophie Raworth introduces Judith Moritz to BBC News at Ten.

