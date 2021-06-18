Biden-Putin talks: what impact will they have? – BBC Newsnight





Biden will meet Putin in Geneva – but will the talks change and will something change in the long run?

The presidents of the US and Russia have praised the talks in Geneva, but have made little concrete progress at such a first meeting since 2018. Disagreements were expressed, said U.S. President Joe Biden, but not in a hyperbolic way, and he said Russia did not want a new cold war. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Mr. Biden was an experienced statesman and that they both “spoke the same language.” Newsnight’s Mark Urban #BBC #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

