Officer injured in Capitol riots: GOP lawmaker wouldn’t shake my hand





On January 6, a DC Metropolitan Police official who defended the U.S. Capitol blew up GOP representative Andrew Clyde on Wednesday evening in what he called a “disgusting” behavior in a tough exchange. Michael Fanone, who was caught several times and beaten with a riot pole, told CNN’s Don Lemon on “Don Lemon Tonight,” that he met Clyde at the Capitol and fired the congressman after he approached the outside. lift on Wednesday evening. Fanone’s account came after 21 Republicans in the House, including Clyde, defended the Gold Medal in Congress after officials voted against the legislation. Members of Congress have been reminded that they still cannot agree on the events surrounding the deadly January 6 incident and have encouraged the official’s visit to Capitol Hill. An official injured in the Capitol riots said the rebellion is “triggering” the MPs to reduce January 6. The officer injured in the “Rebel” chapter riots said the uprising is a “starter” that MPs underestimated January 6. “I was very polite. I asked him if he would shake his hand, and he told me that he didn’t know who I was, so I introduced myself, I said I was Officer Michael Fanone, a DC Metropolitan Police officer who fought on January 6 to defend the Capitol and suffered a traumatic brain injury and heart attack. when I was priced several times at the base of my skull, and even beaten hard, ”Fanon said. “At that point, the congressmen turned the other way around me.” After opening the elevator doors, Fanone said, the congressman “ran as fast as he could, like a coward.” Clyde’s office did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. Members of Parliament had not even considered the questions asked by CNN to explain their vote against the Congressional Gold Medal bill. #DonLemonTonight #CNN #DonLemon.



