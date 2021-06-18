Hong Kong police arrested five executives in the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily





Five senior officials of a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong have been arrested in another sign of the Chinese government’s crackdown on dissent. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Hundreds of police were sent to the Apple Daily to arrest the editor-in-chief and four other executives, and the assets of the three linked companies were also frozen. The detainees are accused of using “journalistic work to cooperate with a foreign country”. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source