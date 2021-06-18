Japan lifts Covid restrictions to Tokyo 2020 months – BBC News





With just over a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has just announced that it will lift a coronavirus emergency in the capital this weekend. With the current state of emergency only supporting 5,000 people or 50% of the capacity of the venue, the government says sites with no other restrictions now could have 10,000 fans. Despite easing the restrictions, the Japanese prime minister asked people to watch the matches at home. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source