Uncategorized
China has launched its first crew to a new space station – BBC News
China has launched three astronauts into orbit to begin occupying the country’s new space station 380 km (236 miles) from Earth. It will be the longest crew mission in China to date and the first in nearly five years. The crew successfully docked with the space station just a few hours after launch. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]