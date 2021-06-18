Iranians go to the polls to elect a new president





Iranians are voting for the election of a new president as Ebrahim Raisi is working hard to win the hard heads of justice. However, among widespread apathy among voters, turnout is expected to be historically low. Several reformists and opposition groups called for a boycott of the vote after hundreds of candidates were prevented from entering the race. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

