How Gillian Tett Predicted a Financial Accident and Why It Worsened the Debt Crisis





Gillian Tett is the editor and anthropologist of the Financial Times. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

His ‘Anthrovision: How Anthropology Can Explain Business and Life’ reveals his latest book on how anthropology can make sense of people’s behavior, in business and beyond. Krishnan spoke to Gillian about why she should pay more attention to “social silences,” how she predicted a financial crash, and the new global crisis on the horizon. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source