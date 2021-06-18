More than 100 celebrities, prominent Canadians urge BC Prime Minister to preserve remnant old-growth forest

More than 100 prominent Canadians and some international celebrities have signed an open letter to British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan urging him to preserve the province’s remaining growing forests.

Campaign organizers are calling for an immediate ban on recording the remaining old growth, saying BC has been a place where trees swayed 76 meters long and now only 2.7 percent of the old growth of a large tree the forests remain.

Signatories include a range of professions, from politicians to musicians to athletes and activists, including former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, musicians Bryan Adams and Neil Young, poet and author Michael Ondaatje, former Gov. Adriene Clarkson and global climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Campaign organizer Nicole Rycroft is the founder and CEO of Canopy, an environmental nonprofit that describes itself as a Canada-based organization dedicated to advancing ecological-based forest solutions worldwide. Canopy has launched several previous campaigns in the fashion, packaging and publishing industries to protect ancient forests.

Rycroft said the response to the call for signatures was “overwhelming” and they joined within a week.

Protesters stand in front of piles of wood during a demonstration against old-growth logging at the Teal-Jones Group sawmill in Surrey, BC, on May 30, 2021. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press)

She believes a general global awakening to climate change concerns is the rapid galvanization of support for issues such as protecting old-fashioned growth.

“The caliber of the signatories and the breadth is really indicative of the broad public concern that there exists I think the quickest response we got within minutes,” Rycroft said.

Canopy letter says BC was once “the land of giants, with trees over 250 meters tall”.

The Ministry of Forests says the old-growth forest covers about 13.7 million hectares of the province nearly 20 percent of the forests before Christ. In an email on June 15 the ministry said only 27 per cent of the old increase is either legal or economically viable to register.

The Ministry of Forestry says the government has protected close to 200,000 acres in 11 BC areas, including Fairy Creek and the central Walbran area.

“Beautiful BC ancient forests are part of what makes our province a great place to live and we owe it to future generations to protect them. The road to BC forest management will be guided by science and commitment. government to government with the first nations “

An old cedar in the Nahmint Valley. (Chris Corday / CBC)

But Rycroft and others oppose provincial statistics by saying “there are a lot of number games happening.”

She says independent scientists have confirmed only 2.7 percent of the old growth that once existed still stands.

Debate over old growth like ‘Groundhog Day’

One of the signatories of the letter was Canadian author and anthropologist Wade Davis. The Bowen Islander said long before he became an author and academic, like many British Columbians, he worked in forestry to pay bills.

In the 1970s, when Davis was in his twenties, he thought he worked as a forest engineer and helped plan roads and cut parts for the crew that knocked down “cathedral-like groves” of spruce and cedar in Haida Gwaii, then called the Queen. Charlotte Islands

Anthropologist Wade Davis recounts the 1970s when he worked at a logging camp in Haida Gwaii. (Wade Davis)

Davis said he could not believe the same debates continue to rage.

“It’s a bit like Groundhog Day. It’s just amazing to me that 40 years after I worked at that logging camp it’s amazing that we’re still talking about it as an issue,” Davis said.

“It is deeply saddening and tragic that we are still caught up in the same kind of controversy where young people feel compelled to put their bodies in line to stop what should have been stopped by common sense.”