Delhi ready to handle 45k cases per day | Delhi News





New Delhi: The health infrastructure in Delhi was stretched to the breaking point when the new one-day Covid-19 cases reached 28,000 in the recent past. There was a sense of a punishment in the atmosphere. But with that experience behind it, the Delhi government is preparing to treat 45,000 cases of infections every day in the worst case scenario if the coronavirus makes another increase. Experts say Delhi should be willing to handle a single 37,000 days under normal circumstances, but has the option to handle 45,000 if the virulence is too strong.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently warned that a third wave of infections is very likely, citing information from the UK about Covid’s reaction there. This opportunity and the existing situation were discussed at a summit where Governor Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the CM exchanged views with experts on increasing the health infrastructure of the capitals to address a serious situation.

The state government has formed three committees to oversee the oversight and management of the Covid situation. One will work on mitigating and managing the third wave, the second committee will prepare an action plan to increase health infrastructure, and the third committee will focus on addressing the pediatric aspects of infected children.

Extensive work is underway to increase oxygen configuration to prevent some sort of crisis the city experienced at the height of the latest wave. Soon Delhi will have 65 oxygen generating plants capable of producing 64.7 metric tons of gas which currently has 33. The government has also said that cryptic oxygen bottle plants with a capacity of 12MT will be installed and ordered by 31 July. tanks capable of storing 171MT capacity have already been installed. Two other LMO storage tanks with a capacity to hold 100 MT are likely to arrive in the city by June 30th.

A committee has also been set up to assess the oxygen supply infrastructure at Delhi Government Hospitals with 100 or more beds. The Panel is also mandated to consider the appropriateness of the provisions made in the enlargement plan and to suggest a way forward.

Two task forces are overseeing preparations for the third possible wave of Covid infections. CM and LG are closely monitoring ongoing preparations to ensure that all arrangements are in place as soon as possible.

The CMs office said in a statement Friday that Kayriwal had convened a meeting in view of Covid’s highly probable third wave where LG was present. The meeting discussed the full action plan and roadmap set by the Delhi government in tackling the pandemic. A presentation was made, including all the extensive preparedness measures, highlighting the expanded healthcare infrastructure that the state government has built since the Covid explosion.

Kejriwal praised LG for its oxygen-generating plants, cryogenic plants, liquid medical oxygen deprivation, oxygen and bedside management in hospitals, and regulation of medicines and vaccinations. The statement said, If the third wave comes and the demand for oxygen increases, the Delhi government has worked on a war base to maintain a rigorous oxygen supply. CM briefed LG about the oxygen infrastructure in detail. CM also praised LG that for a worse third tier scenario and overall situation, other preparations, including the addition of beds, are being made. The government is constantly working on how many oxygen beds and ICU beds will be required during that time. To this end, the Delhi Government has formed a committee to improve and strengthen the health infrastructure.







