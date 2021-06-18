A newly released government report regarding the bombings at Manchester Arena 2017 has identified numerous missed opportunities for detecting and stopping the act of terrorism, which claimed 22 lives and caused hundreds of injuries.

Chairman of the investigation John Saunders, who in 2018 was named defense counsel for investigations stemming from the terrorist attack, detailed these security flaws in a newly released report. Document with more than 200 pages entitled Manchester Arena Volume 1: Security for the Arena will be followed by two additional volumes. And as its title suggests, this first third of the written investigation focuses on security surveillance that took place during and immediately after Ariana Grandes performance on May 22, 2017.

After noting early on that the terrorist attack was a vicious act, inspired by the distorted ideology of the Islamic State called and created to attack our way of life and the freedoms we enjoy, the report shows that the Manchester Arena operator, security and the crowd – the control company and the British Transport Police (who were patrolling the wider Victoria Exchange Complex, including the concert venue) were largely responsible for the missed opportunities. “

The criminal after the terrorist attack started making hostile revelations at Manchester Arena on May 18, 2017 the same day on which he returned from Libya after more than a month. And while this multi-day hostile revelation was carried out from time to time and in a way that made its revelation a substantial challenge, according to the report, the scene operator could have made the most difficult effort by pushing the security perimeter of the security operation , the text shows.

Similarly, the terrorist who was visibly weighed from his backpack, which weighed more than 66 pounds was able to enter the town hall (one of the four customer entry points to the Arena and where the attack took place) without was checked due to the aforementioned perimeter positioning. And by being placed in a blind spot the camera when it first arrived at City Hall at 8:51 PM, the criminal was able to dodge the attention of those in the security room.

Had the area been covered by CCTV so that there were no blind spots, it is likely that this behavior had been identified as suspicious by anyone monitoring CCTV, the document goes on.

Moreover, the British Transport Police on duty ignored orders to rock their holidays and finish them by nine o’clock, before the 14,000 attendees (including many children) started leaving the arena at 10 o’clock: 30 of the evening, so it says in the text. The terrorist left the City Hall at about 10 minutes after nine, walked to Victoria Station and returned to the City floor shortly after 9:30 p.m., just under an hour before the bomb exploded.

Proper training by an employee would have prompted him to inform a superior more quickly when the criminal returned to the town hall (because he had briefly seen the terrorist before), the document goes on, and although BTP adults specified that in at least one officer should be positioned in City Hall at 10 a.m., before the concert kicks off half an hour later, zero officers entered the area during that time, according to the report.

Finally, a pre-exit security check created a significant missed opportunity because it focused primarily on ensuring that exit routes were clear and did not lie on the mezzanine floor. And a member of the public, who was waiting to pick up two attendees at the concert, noticed the terrorist about 20 minutes before the attack, became concerned with the fact that he appeared to be hiding and asked what he had in his bag, for fear that he might contain a bomb.

The criminal did not respond in any meaningful way, and due to the lack of police, the citizen informed the previously listed staff member, who did not have a radio, and continued to transmit the concern to another employee (equipped with a radio) . After some hesitation because he was afraid of being branded racist and would be in trouble if he misunderstood, this individual tried to communicate the concern via radio but gave up as he failed to pass immediately to superiors, according to the report.

UK government officials are currently advising on one Defend the task which will be based in part on the content of this report, a volume, for places reached by the public.