Quebec reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 373,658 confirmed cases and 11,180 people have died.

There are 175 people in the hospital (increase of three), including 39 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

103,391 vaccinated were administered in Quebec for a total of 7,158,444.

79 percent of the appropriate Quebecers population has received one dose of vaccine and 17 percent have received two doses.

Due to a birth problem, the Quebec Ministry of Health has announced that it will no longer offer Pfizer vaccines at inpatient clinics. But, she says, all appointments in Madeso will be honored.

Quebec was expecting more than 540,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be delivered this weekend. Hasht learned that those vials will only arrive sometime next week.

The government says its priority is to make vaccines available to those who have made appointments.

This does not affect the doses of Moderna or AstraZeneca.

Montreal Canadienswillnot do not have their coach behind the bench tonight for their semifinal match against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Dominique Ducharme is sent home and is insulating. The NHL says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Montreal regional health board will set up a vaccination clinic just in downtown Bell tonight and Sunday, hoping to attract hockey fans to attend the Montreal Canadiens playoffs.

The goal is to provide people with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. People do not need to make an appointment to shoot.

The vaccination site will be open tonight and Sunday from 5am to 9pm

Tips for AstraZeneca-Oxford Promoters

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says the princes should stop administering the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a booster altogether.

Based on that advice, people who have taken AstraZeneca as a first dose should get an mRNA vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second dose.

On Wednesday, Quebec seemed to have the same attitude, but turned it around a day later.

Instead, the Quebec government says choosing Pfizer or Moderna for the second dose “seems preferable.” His position is based on a recommendation from the provincial immunization committee (CIQ).

Both NACI and CIQ preliminary data suggest that dose mixing produces a better immune response.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is working with the US and other international partners to ensure that people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine face some hurdles when they travel abroad, as some US countries have signaled that they will keep AstraZeneca receivers out.

