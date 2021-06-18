ED freezes Rs 88L manned Vizag from Qatar | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a freezing order of Rs 88 lap under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) against a local from Visakhapatnam, who is facing money laundering and bribery charges in Qatar.

The freezing order was passed against the accused, Pinninti Subrahmanyam Srinivas, under PMLA. The order was initiated based on a letter rogator (LR) received from the Qatari embassy in Delhi.

ED Travelers conducted a search at the Srinivass residence in Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on 15 June.

Srinivas was working as head of the purchasing department at Almeera Consumer Goods Company in Doha, Qatar.

An ED money laundering investigation revealed that Srinivas had transferred funds from his National Bank of Doha account to his accounts with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank here. The money trail has revealed that Srinivas has invested $ 45 of those funds in various mutual funds on behalf of his wife and himself, ED said.

Srinivas also acquired three residential plots of 386 square yards in the village of Cheepuruvalasa in Vizianagaram district and two plots of 271 square yards and 300 square yards in the villages of Tatituru and Gidijala in Visakhapatnam in his name, the value of which is approximately Rs43 la.

By abusing his official position in the freight company, he accepted bribes from customers to do unfair favors to them. The bribe amounts were laundered by him from Qatar to his bank accounts in India.

The public prosecutor’s office at the Onaiza police station in Doha had asked the Indian authorities to track down, identify Srinivass’s assets in India, which had been obtained from bribery amounts, and keep them until the investigation was completed and the accused was convicted in a court of law. law in Qatar.

