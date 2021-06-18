Researcher – Radio Free Asia

China appears to be taking steps to significantly reduce ethnic minority population growth in the southern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) under policies of “population optimization” between its oppression of Uighurs and other Muslims, according to a new report by a German scholar.

Adrian Zenz’s report shows that Chinese birth control and population transfer policies could result in a large decline in births among Uighurs from 2.6 million to 4.5 million by 2040, based on population forecasts by Chinese researchers. There are about 12 million Uighurs in XUAR.

Official Chinese data presented in the 28-page report titled “End of Uyghur Dominance’s Dominance: An Analysis of Beijing Population Optimization Strategy in South Xinjiang” show that birth rates in southern XUAR have dropped by 48.7 percent between 2017 and 2019, writes Zenz, an independent researcher with the Washington-based nonprofit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

The report on China’s policy to reduce population growth in the Uighur heart comes at a time when Western nations and rights groups have called for an inquiry into Beijing’s policies in XUAR – internment camps, forced labor and forced birth control – to determine if they constitute genocide.

China angrily denies committing atrocities or genocide in XUAR.

The peer-reviewed report includes research by Chinese officials and academics showing that policies in Xinjiang, such as the mass sterilization of women, are driven by the view that the size, concentration and rapid growth of the Uyghur population is a threat to national security that should addressed.

Based on official birth data, demographic forecasts and ethnic reports proposed by Chinese academics and officials, Zenz estimates the policies could increase the Han population south of XUAR to about 25 percent from the current 8.4 percent.

Zenz has published previous reports on abortions in XUAR, forced labor and the internment of some one million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities in a network of camps.

His work has been cited as evidence that Uighurs are being destroyed as a people by those who make the issue of genocide under the legal framework of the United Nations.

Zenz et al. Note that the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide lists the prevention of births targeting an ethnic group as an act that can be termed genocide.

China slams the report

Chinese officials have criticized Zenz’s latest revelations, as they have his other research on the mass ban on Uighurs and other Turkish Muslim minorities inside China’s Xinjiang re-education camps, the transfer of Muslim workers to other regions, and the reduction in births in XUAR.

In a June 10 broadcast, state television CGTN said Zenz was driven by “spiritual beliefs” to portray a slowdown in Xinjiang population growth as evidence of deliberate policies to reduce the Uyghur population.

“No genocide is taking place in Xinjiang. “Instead, a clever mix of separatist and religious zealot media is being used by feared geopolitical rivals to distract China, isolate it diplomatically and slow its rise,” she said.

“And Adrian Zenz’s latest document shows the desperation of the people who produce these lies by working hard but in vain to keep them going,” CGTN said.

More than 30 witnesses and experts, including Zenz, testified at a “Tribunal Uighur” held in London on June 4-7 aimed at gathering evidence whether the alleged Chinese government human rights abuses at XUAR constitute genocide. The nine members of the panel, which has no state support, will hold a second round of hearings in September and are expected to issue a non-binding decision in December.

“Beijing’s strategy in Xinjiang is not population destruction, but population control,” Zenz said when discussing his findings at a June 10 hearing on the XUAR atrocities held by the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “It’s a massive atrocity without mass slaughter, one with human rights violations of historic proportions but leading to the potential loss of millions of lives.”

China has held up to 1.8 million Uighurs in a network of detention camps since 2017. Beijing has said the camps are vocational training centers or re-education centers, and a smaller number of Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, other Turkish-speaking people, have also were imprisoned in the camp system.

The democratic parliaments of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Lithuania have passed motions stating that China’s XUAR policies constitute genocide.

The U.S. government in January designated abuses in the region as part of a genocide campaign, and the German parliament is conducting an investigation into the allegations.