English councils reject six in 10 claims for Covid self – isolation salary | Coronavirus

Nearly two-thirds of workers in England seeking grants to help them isolate themselves are being denied help, prompting unions to warn that a key policy to limit Covid-19 is failing in the face of rising infections.

The councils are continuing to reject more than six in 10 applications despite the government raising funding for the anti-Covid living system in March to $ 20 million a month, found freedom of information requests from the Trade Union Congress.

One council, Hackney in East London, said it had rejected 91% of claims for 500 payments. saying that the criteria of governments were extremely narrow. She had to refuse some requests because they did not produce the proper documents although she acknowledged that it can be difficult if families are ill or self-isolated.

Gateshead Council, in north-east England, which rejected 97% of claims because they did not meet strict eligibility criteria, said: We have to reject a lot of people we know need help.

A quarter of the 94 councils that responded also said they had run out of funds to make payments at some point during the program.

The self-isolation scheme is a key part of governments infection control measures, but with more people being rejected than approved, there is a fear that people with Covid are still going to work. From March to May, between 13% and 17% of people who tested positive did not adhere to the self-isolation requirements, according to a poll from the Office for National Statistics.

The TUC also highlighted a lack of public awareness of the scheme, with polls showing that four in five people do not know about the availability of money to help them isolate themselves when they or others test positive for their home for Covid .

The organization described it as a failed scheme that some people have heard of.

The figures come as Whitehall officials urge ministers to do more to help people stand out, according to an internal government assessment, reported this week by the Politico website. She said the isolation policy only had low to medium effectiveness because people on low incomes and in precarious jobs did not have the proper support.

Government scientific advisers have warned of exponential growth in the Delta variant, with infections doubling weekly in many models and hospital admissions increasing to over 1000 per day even with the final step of relieving delayed blockage until July 19th.

No one should be forced to choose between doing the right thing and self-isolation, and diving into trouble, said TUC general secretary Frances OGrady. But many are still going without the financial support they need to isolate themselves. The self-isolation payment scheme is failing. And it has been clear since the beginning of the pandemic that the paid payment of sick people from the UK is not so enough to live on.

Nine out of 10 applications were rejected at Gateshead, while only five out of 10 were rejected at Mendips in Somerset. Hackney said government criteria were extremely narrow and we often could not make payments even in difficult circumstances.

Reasons for refusal included not saying to isolate yourself with NHS evidence and traces, not to receive an in-work benefit, and not to be in a valid job or self-employment.

In London’s Newham district, where infection rates have tripled in the past month from a low of 34 per 100,000 people, the council is offering 200 separate micro-grants to people who are not eligible to pay the 500 support.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Welfare said: “Since it started in September 2020, the government has made available to local authorities 176 million to run the scheme. In March of this year, we increased funding and expanded the right to help even more people.

The department is working with all 314 local authorities in England to ensure that as many people as possible are aware of the support available to them after the initial announcement and will continue to hear feedback on the scheme.