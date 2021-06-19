Careful approach to ‘buy time’ to get more vaccinations: Wong, Health News & Top Stories

The prudent approach to reopening is to allow authorities to “buy time” so that more people can be vaccinated, the special ministry force (MTF) dealing with Covid-19 said yesterday.

For example, authorities have limited dinner to a maximum of two people by Monday, instead of five people at the same table as previously announced.

The goal is to increase this limit to five people by the middle of next month, excluding a super-distribution event or other large group that is appearing.

Explaining the need for a calibrated approach, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the task force had received a “whole range of reactions and views” on how to proceed, which fall largely into two schools of thought.

The first is that the government should stop further reopening until a much later date, when Singapore is able to have Covid-19 zero cases or close to zero for many days.

“But this is, in fact, very difficult to achieve, and it may not be possible to do given how transmissible the Delta variant is. And if we were to take that approach, that would mean that we have restrictive measures in place for many months, which will cause many businesses to fold.

“So this is not a very realistic option,” Mr Wong said.

He added that with this approach, Singapore will have to constantly move from open to closed.

“I do not think it is a stable position and we may not need to do it, especially as our vaccination rates continue to rise and provide protection for everyone in Singapore.”

The second approach focuses on the argument that Covid-19 will be endemic and that the country’s infection rates are very low compared to many other countries that have relaxed more restrictions.

Mr Wong said those who think this way would also point out how Singapore has vaccines, arguing that the authorities should “just go ahead and continue to ease and relax the measures and not react too much to each new group”.

“I can understand the feelings behind this and, indeed, we want to proceed with our reopening with more confidence. But our vaccination levels are currently not yet high enough to provide sufficient protection.”

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that without higher vaccination rates, the number of infections would matter because “high infections can lead to more serious diseases, especially among those most vulnerable”.

“By taking a more cautious approach with reopening, we buy time to vaccinate more people. So it is imperative now to increase vaccination,” he added.

Taking all these factors into account, Mr Wong said the MTF decided to tread a “very cautious way forward based on a rigorous assessment of our current situation” in announcing a progressive reopening.

“We are taking a more calibrated, more cautious approach – not moving to the extreme of closure, limiting all different activities too tightly, or opening up too foolishly, but taking a more cautious approach. to allow some resumption of activities, still with proper safeguards and precautions, and buy us time for the vaccination rate to increase, “he added.

Mr Ong, who as Mr Wong is a co-chair of the task force, had told the MTF June 10 press conference that as Covid-19 becomes endemic here, authorities will shift from focusing only on the number of cases reported daily when measures are imposed.

Among other things, the authorities would look at the condition of those infected – for example, how many are in intensive care units or need extra oxygen.

Asked about vaccination intentions, Mr Wong said there were two key moments: 50 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated, which he believes could be done by August or more, and 75 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated at a later date

The task force will progressively ease restrictions both within Singapore and within its borders based on these two milestones, he added.

“If our vaccine supplies come earlier and we hope they will come, we will do everything we can to do that, then we can grow and maybe reach those milestones sooner,” Mr Wong said. .

Commenting on the measures in a Facebook post yesterday, President Halimah Yacob said: “I hope Singaporeans understand that a calibrated approach is essential – as we move forward with our plans to improve testing and contact skills and increase vaccines, we it must still be agile enough to respond to transmission waves that may occur. “