Palestinians cancel 1m vaccine swap with Israel | World News

The Palestinian Authority broke an agreement under which Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in exchange for a similar number later this year, hours after the deal was announced on Friday.

The Palestinians said the doses, which Israel began sending to the occupied West Bank, are very close to expiration and do not meet their standards. In announcing the deal, Israel had said the vaccines would expire soon without specifying a date.

Palestinian officials had been under fierce criticism on social media following the announcement of the deal, with many accusing them of accepting sub-sub-vaccines and suggesting they might not be effective.

Israel said Friday it would transfer about 1 million doses of rapidly expiring coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses that Palestinians expect to receive later this year.

Israel, which has fully reopened after vaccinating about 85% of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Inequality has played out across the globe as most vaccines went to rich countries. As those countries have made progress including their own eruptions, they have recently begun to commit to supplies for the poor countries that were left behind for months.

The new Israeli government, which was sworn in on Sunday, said it would transfer the soon-to-expire Pfizer vaccines and that the Palestinian Authority would reimburse him with a similar number of vaccines when it received them from the pharmaceutical company in September. or October. Up to 1.4 million doses can be exchanged, the government said in a statement.

We will continue to find effective ways to cooperate for the benefit of the people in the region, wrote Foreign Minister Yair Lapid after the agreement was announced.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates civilian affairs in the occupied territories, said it had coordinated the distribution of the first 100,000 doses in the West Bank on Friday.

The Palestinians portrayed the deal differently, saying Pfizer had suggested the transfer as a way to speed up its distribution of the 4 million doses PA had already paid in a deal reached directly with the drug company.

This is not an agreement with Israel, but with the Pfizer company, “Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said earlier Friday, before the agreement was canceled, according to the official Wafa news agency.

At a news conference Friday night, she said Alkaila said health officials who inspected the vaccines found they did not meet the standards and so we decided to return them.

Government spokesman Ibrahim Milhim said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh had ordered the cancellation of the agreement and the return of vaccines to Israel. He said the Palestinians would not accept expired vaccines from Israel.

Israel has carried out one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world, allowing it to fully reopen businesses and schools. This week, authorities lifted the requirement to keep masks in public, one of the last remaining restrictions.

Rights groups have said that Israel, as an occupying power, is obliged to provide vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel denies having such an obligation, citing interim peace agreements reached with the Palestinians in the 1990s.

These agreements say the PA, which has limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank, is responsible for health care but that both sides must work together to fight pandemics. Israel has provided vaccines to more than 100,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank working inside Israel, as well as to Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Gaza is led by the Islamic militant group Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by Israel and Western countries. Israeli officials have suggested linking any supply of vaccines in Gaza to the return of two Israeli captives and the remains of two Hamas-held soldiers.

PA has said it is gaining its supplies through deals with private companies and a World Health Organization program created to help countries in need.

So far, about 380,000 Palestinians in the West Bank and about 50,000 in Gaza have been vaccinated. More than 300,000 infections have been reported in both territories, including 3,545 deaths.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem in the 1966 East War. The Palestinians want a state in all three territories. For more than a decade there have been no substantive peace talks.

