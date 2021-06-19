Global global politicians to lead vaccine summit after G-7 ‘fiasco’

A COVID-19 vaccination program in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo by: Eyepix / Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

Another vaccine summit is under way in a renewed effort to increase access to coronavirus vaccines for low- and middle-income countries.

The four-day event starting on Friday, called the Vaccine Internationalization Summit, is hosted by Progressive International and is chaired by politicians from several middle-income countries. The summit was organized in response to a meeting of G-7 leaders last weekend, which he described as vaccine campaigns. disappointingAND degrading Treatment.

The goal of the new summits is to end the pandemic as soon as possible by providing COVID-19 vaccines for all. He is expected to hear commitments from a number of Latin American health countries and foreign ministers to help produce vaccines using their in-house production capacity.

It will not be the last step to end the pandemic, but it could prove an important step. James Schneider, Director of Communications, International Progressive

According to a press release shared with Devex, Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta Mayta, for example, plans to seek the extension of the countries’ agreement with Canadian manufacturer Biolyse for the production and export of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, this agreement faces a hurdle as the manufacturer does not have a license to produce any COVID-19 vaccine. Biolyse reportedly contacted Johnson & Johnson for a license transfer request to produce the single COVID-19 vaccine, but the request was denied, according to a press release in May.

Biolyse can seek authorization from the Canadian government to make the vaccine for humanitarian purposes by implementing the TRIPS agreement which gives it mandatory licensing. However, the Canadian government has been among the governments opposing the waiver of TRIPS at the World Trade Organization.

Meanwhile, politicians from Cuba and Venezuela, who are also attending the summit, are expected to use the summit as a platform against the United States government. Leaders from both countries have repeatedly complained about US sanctions as they hampered their efforts to supply and produce COVID-19 vaccines.

However, summit organizers are not worried that politicians could use the summit for geopolitics.

Progressive International exists to unite, mobilize and organize progressive forces and that is exactly what we are doing with this Summit. We are using our calling capacity to create a platform for collective action that can bring numbers back to justice, said James Schneider, communications director at Progressive International.

We are witnessing the first steps in creating a new international health order based on solidarity, not charity, he added.

Governments participating in the summit will discuss a number of proposals to advance the vaccine agenda, including considering a platform for allocating progress to vaccine candidates and allocating production capacity. Some of the participants, such as Cuba, have five vaccine candidates, two of whom are in late-stage trials and have been administered within the country. Mexico also has a candidate for vaccines hopes to be readyuntil the end of the year.

It will also discuss collective disobedience to overcome the protection of intellectual property through national legislation, which according to the news release, would pose a credible threat to the monopoly pharmaceutical model currently in play.

It will not be the final step in ending the pandemic, but it could prove an important step. If the alliance works toward collective disobedience, it could be a major step forward, Schneider said.

Supporters of the peoples vaccine movement hope the summit will lead to concrete commitments to produce more successful vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

I think given the fiasco at the G-7 last weekend, any action by developing country governments and vaccine manufacturers to move forward steps to increase vaccine access to developing countries is welcome. We should only look at these kinds of practical steps taken, said Max Lawson, head of inequality policy at Oxfam.