Comply with National Food Security Act by June 30, Center tells Delhi government | Delhi News







Officials did not specify what actions could be taken to disregard the directive. NEW DELHI: The Center has instructed the Delhi Government to comply with the norms of the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) by June 30, which include the installation and operation of e-PoS machines, the establishment of vigilance committees at the store level of the ration and also conducting a social audit on their functioning.Officials did not specify what actions could be taken to disregard the directive. The city receives about 36,000 tons of rice and wheat each month under the NFSA for distribution among identified beneficiaries.

Sources said the main disrespect is the delay in getting the e-PoS system up and running through Fair Price (FPS) stores. This defeats the basic purpose of transparency in the distribution of subsidized food products to the right beneficiary. They have not complied with some provisions of the Law since October 2013, a source said.

Distribution of wheat in the city in violation of the NFSA: Center

This comes amid a dispute between the Center and the Delhi government over the supply of PDS grain in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal government has blamed the Center for blocking its ration on the doorstep.

In a communication with the food secretary-commissioner of the Delhi government, the food ministry wrote on Thursday that the Center has been tracking the distribution of food from all FPS using e-PoS machines for the past three years. More than 12 letters / DOs have been written to GNCTD from all levels in this department. However, the distribution of cereals in Delhi is still being done using old register / manual-based mechanisms, she said.

The Delhi Government in April 2018 temporarily suspended the distribution of the ration through the e-PoS system. The center wants the Delhi government to implement e-PoS distribution of cereals from all ration stores for proper targeting of beneficiaries.

The ministry said it was at odds with the NFSA. The letter states that the use of e-PoS machines is necessary for the implementation of the One Nation-One Ration Charter, which will benefit migrant beneficiaries. She noted that the city government has not established any mechanism for social controls at the level of ration stores and no vigilance committee has been set up to monitor the implementation of the NFSA. The ministry said the Delhi government is also not keeping records of NFSA beneficiaries under the SC and ST categories.







