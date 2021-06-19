WHO accused of sexism for suggesting women of ‘reproductive age’ should not drink





(WTVO) – A global Action plan by the World Health Organization has created a riot over a section advising that “women of reproductive age” should be prevented from drinking alcohol. In the first draft of its global alcohol action plan for 2022-2030, the WHO says “due attention should be paid” to prevent children, adolescents, pregnant women and women of childbearing potential from consuming alcohol. The report suggested finding a field approach supported by evidence and “free from moralization”. The report says the “impact of harmful alcohol use” includes negative impacts on mental health, workplace productivity, family functioning and more. For Christopher Snowdon, head of living economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, told Telegraph that it was “a classic idiocy of the World Health Organization.” “The idea that it is unsafe for women of childbearing age to drink any alcohol is unscientific and absurd,” Snowdon said. “Furthermore, it is not the job of the WHO.” According to Daily Mail, some in the beverage industry say the plan is sexist and beyond the authority of the WHO. Daredevil Alex Harvill dies while trying to jump on a world record motorcycle

Matt Lambert of the UK’s alcohol trading body, the Portman Group spoke to the Daily Mail, saying the Portman Group is “extremely concerned” by the proposal. “Apart from being sexist and paternalistic, and potentially restricting the freedoms of most women, it goes beyond their scope and is not rooted in science,” Lambert said. Members of the scientific community are drawn against wrath against the report. “It is unfortunate that this phrase in the report has attracted attention,” Dr. said in a statement. Sadie Boniface, Head of Research, Institute for Alcohol Studies and Visiting Scholar, Kings College London. “This is the beginning of an ambitious plan to address the harm of alcohol and alcohol is the leading risk factor globally for mortality among 1549 year olds. According to the WHO, the draft amid controversy will undergo several rounds of consultation before it is finalized and issued, and the current draft “does not recommend the abstention of all women who are at an age at which they can become pregnant. “ “However, he seeks to raise awareness of the serious consequences that can result from drinking alcohol during pregnancy, even when the pregnancy is not yet known,” according to the WHO. There is clear scientific evidence of the dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy, both for the expectant woman and the unborn child. Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders are among the most dramatic consequences of drinking during pregnancy for a child. In addition, alcohol consumption, even at relatively moderate levels (10-20 grams of alcohol per day, equivalent to 1-2 standard drinks), is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer in women and other health conditions. World Health Organization The WHO says the aim of the action plan is to protect men, women and children from the harmful effects of alcohol, which they associate with 3 million annual deaths.



