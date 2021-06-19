Vembanad cleaner accuses relatives of fraud | Kochi News





Kottayam: Rajapan native from Kumarakom, alias Raju, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to keep Lake Vembanad ecologically sensitive without plastic, filed a complaint with police that the financial aid and boats he received were looted by some from his relatives.

Raju, 72, who has been physically challenged with both of his legs paralyzed since birth, filed the complaint with the help of his nephew Satheesh’s son at the district police supervisor’s office on Thursday. The complaint was made against his sister Vilasini, her husband and their son. Earlier, Raju, who is single, was staying with his sister.

According to Rajut, several individuals and organizations assisted him after referring the prime ministers to Mann Ki Baat.

Since I did not have a bank account, benefactors in my hometown helped me to start a Federal Bank account in Kumarakom. I wanted to make Vilasini the nominee, but with her insistence, the account became joint between me and her, Raju said in the complaint.

After the help he received from various neighborhoods, the amount accumulated in the account was Rs 21 loop. The scrap dealers association and another benefactor donated him a boat each. Rajappan was recently honored with the World Defense Award by the Taiwanese government. He received about 7 Rs loop as cash reward, which were credited to his bank account.

After that, I was forced to stay at home and was not allowed to meet any relatives. They also beat my brother who came to see me, Raju said.

Raju dreamed of building a small house and some benefactors promised help if he owned his own land. He therefore asked his relatives to give him three cents of land as part of his family. All of his brothers and sisters agreed on this except Vilasini, who demanded $ 10 to sign the deal, Rajus’s appeal said.

Meanwhile, Raju noticed that $ 5 was withdrawn from his account without his knowledge on 12 February and another 8000 Rs on 17 March. He had withdrawn only $ 3 from the account using checks on three occasions, he said. He said both boats donated to him were in the custody of Vilasini and family. Raju demanded a proper investigation and wanted his money and ships returned.

Raju is currently staying alone in the ancestral home. His brother and son Satheesh are providing him with food and caring for his needs.

Every day Raju cleans Lake Vembanad and the tributaries of the Meenachil River for plastic waste dumped by tourists. Raju is usually home after sunset, only to resume his duties the next morning. This has been his routine for the past 15 years and he secures his livelihood by selling the collected plastic to scrap sellers.







