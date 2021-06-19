The Pentagon is said to be withdrawing aircraft, anti-missile weapons from the Middle East





The Biden administration is moving some anti-missile batteries from Middle Eastern countries as the Pentagon shifts its strategic focus away from the region to China and Russia. Reported by the Wall Street Journal Friday The newspaper, citing officials, reported that approximately eight Patriot weapon systems are being relocated, most of them from Saudi Arabia. Batteries are also being relocated from Iraq, Jordan and Kuwait. In addition, the U.S. is withdrawing another anti-missile system, known as the High-Level Defense Terminal (THAAD), from Saudi Arabia and reducing fighter jet squadrons in the Middle East. “What you are seeing is a restructuring of strategic priorities,” an official told the Journal, adding that the US still has “tens of thousands of forces in the region, we still have forces in Iraq and Syria, those forces are not leaving.” “We still have our bases in the countries of our Gulf partners, they do not close, there is still a significant presence, considerable behavior in the region.” According to the Journal, the moves began after a June 2 phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also serves as the country’s defense minister. A Pentagon reading of the call, during which Austin reportedly told the crown prince of withdrawals, made only a passing reference to “bilateral efforts to improve Saudi Arabia’s defenses.” The US is now making more efforts against China and Russia. Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters The Pentagon began sending anti-missile batteries and the THAAD system to Saudi Arabia in 2019 following Iraqi and Iranian missile strikes on a pair of major oil facilities. Iraq took over Patriot systems after Iranian-backed militants fired rockets at an air base where US forces were stationed after a January 2020 drone strike that killed senior Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. News of the logistics move comes amid the eventual withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, which the Biden administration has said will end this summer. It also comes as the State Department pursues negotiations with Iran to re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump left in 2018. Last month, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters that Russia and China are likely to seek to expand their influence in the Middle East as the United States seeks to reduce its presence. “Writing about the Middle East in general is an area of ​​intense competition between the great powers. And I think as we adjust our position in the region, Russia and China will be watching closely to see if a vacuum opens that they can take advantage of, McKenzie said. General Frank McKenzie said China and Russia may seek to expand their influence in the Middle East with a reduced US presence. Lolita C. Baldor / AP I think they see the United States shifting its stance to look at other parts of the world and feel that there might be an opportunity there. “ Pentagon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

