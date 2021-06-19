Federal measures to welcome more refugees to Canada will include higher limits for the most persecuted

Visitors line up at an Immigrant and Refugee Vaccine Clinic set up by Global Medic in Toronto on April 27, 2021. Frank Gunn / Canadian Press

The Liberal government has announced new measures to welcome more refugees to Canada after a year in which global displacement rose and fewer refugees settled across the world.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino outlined the governments’ plans at a news conference in Ottawa on Friday, saying Canada will continue to be a global leader in refugee resettlement and protection of the world’s most vulnerable.

He said the government will support a program called the Economic Mobility Road Pilot, which began in 2018 to accept some refugees through economic flows based on their work skills.

The new measures would speed up the processing of applications for permanent residence so that those people can start working faster. The government will also make it easier for refugees in the program to receive resettlement funding, waive fees for permanent residence applications, make the application process more flexible, and provide pre-separation medical services to help in immigration health exams.

We are working to accept 500 refugees through these economic routes over the next two years, and this will allow them to have a more secure future, Mr Mendicino said.

He added that Ottawa will also increase the number of protected persons it will welcome this year to 45,000 from 23,500. These are asylum seekers who are already in Canada, he said, their cases have been tried by the Immigration Refugee Board and they need protected status to stay.

One is considered a protected person if one fears persecution in their own country because of race, nationality, religion, membership in a social group or political opinion.

Mr Mendicino said the government would speed up the processing of the application so that the most protected persons could quickly become permanent residents and could also sponsor close family members to join them in Canada. There are more than 40,000 protected persons and their dependents in Canada with unresolved applications for permanent residence, according to government figures.

Rema Jamous Imseis, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Canada, joined Mr Mendicino at the press conference.

Mrs. Jamous Imseis referred to the UN Global Trends report released on Friday, which showed that by the end of last year, 82.4 million people had been forcibly displaced by persecution, war and violence worldwide.

Border closures and restrictions on movement make it much harder for people fleeing war and persecution to achieve security around the world, she said.

Ms. Jamous Imseis said Canada’s commitment to solutions, including humanitarian and development assistance, relocation, and innovative approaches to involving refugees through economic immigration, is highly valued.

We welcome the expansion of the labor movement in Canada for people in need of international protection and see it as an opportunity to expand access to other countries, including Latin America, she said.

The UN report said Canada welcomed 9,200 refugees in 2020, far fewer than before the pandemic. Canada settled 30,100 refugees in 2019.

NDP Immigration Critic Jenny Kwan said while the changes are welcome, the government should do more than just expand the measures.

Conversations are free and the minister actually needs to ensure that resources are available to expedite the processing of these applications. We now have a large number of backward in our system, she said.

Ms. Kwan said unresolved numbers have separated children from their parents for years and issues need to be resolved.

Conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan called the announcement details and concrete solutions.

Conservatives in Canada know that thousands of refugees and their families waiting for their claims to be processed deserve a plan that provides clarity and security and a process that treats them with dignity, compassion and respect, he said in an email statement.

As part of Friday’s announcement, Mr Mendicino said Ottawa would also spend up to $ 3 million over two years to support nine organizations that help privately sponsored refugees.

