CM KCR to have lunch with Vasalamarri villagers on 22 June | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Villagers of Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district will be treated to a hearty meal by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on 22 June.

The food will be prepared in Hyderabad and sent to Vasalamarri, which was the fourth village in the KCR-approved state (in November 2020) to develop it in all areas.

CM will sit down with the villagers for a meal. After lunch, he will hold a meeting with the villagers. He raised the voice of Vasalamarri sarpanch Pogula Anjaneyulu and asked about the population of the village to get a rough idea of ​​how many people will need to prepare meals. Your responsibility is to identify two places in the village to have lunch together and have an appointment after that. You can coordinate with the district collector and officials who will be visiting your village, KCR told Anjaneyulu.

Sarpanch informed the CM that the gram panchayat office would not be enough and wondered if lunch and meeting could be arranged on a private land belonging to a peasant. CM asked him to continue with the preparations. I will come on a bus which has all the amenities, including a toilet. So I do not need any special adjustments to be made, he told the sarpanch. Anjaneyulu asked the CM if he could save some time to visit his home which the CM agreed to. Officials said the visit could be postponed after lunch and before meeting with villagers.

Vasalamarri caught the attention of CM last year when he was on a visit to Jangaon to inaugurate the online portal Dharani.

CM, who was continuing from his farm house in Erravelli, stopped in the village in October last year and talked to the villagers and wondered how he lacked development, even though it was close to Hyderabad (40 km away).

He assured the villagers that he would take over the development of the village and approved it.







