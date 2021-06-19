Crowds gather to hear the two Apple Daily executives accused of national security





Police officers from the national security department escort Apple Daily Chief Executive Cheung Kim-affiliated to Apple Daily and Next Media offices in Hong Kong, China, June 17, 2021. REUTERS / Lam Yik

Hong Kong, June 19 (Reuters) – Crowds gathered in front of a court in Hong Kong early Saturday ahead of a hearing on two executives of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily accused of swearing in the city’s comprehensive national security law, in a case that has withdrawn international sanctions. Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, were among five Apple Daily executives arrested Thursday when 500 police officers raided a media outlet that authorities described as a “crime scene.” Read more Both have been accused of collaborating with foreign powers, raising alarm over media freedoms at the financial center as authorities intensify a crackdown under controversial legislation. The other three, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Chan Puiman and Editor-in-Chief Cheung Chi-wai, were released late Friday, according to the Apple Daily. “I already left Apple Daily for personal and security reasons,” said Chan, 37, a former Apple Daily reporter. “I hope the two defendants think about themselves first. They also have their families. I have worked with them before. We are like friends.” The Beijing National Security Act of 2020 over the former British colony has brought an authoritarian tone to most aspects of life in Hong Kong, including education and the arts. Condemns what Beijing refers to widely as secession, overthrow, terrorism, and cooperation with foreign forces with life imprisonment. Police said dozens of newspaper articles were suspected of violating national security law – the first time media articles have been cited as potentially declining legislation. Crowds gathered at dawn Saturday outside the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, some holding yellow tents or wearing Apple Daily T-shirts saying, “Fear not, fight.” “Right now, you can be blamed for NSL because of a word or speech they did not like. Said a major regression, Lo, 29, a 26-year-old popular newspaper reader. The arrests and scale of the Apple Daily raid have been criticized by Western nations, global rights groups, press associations and the UN’s key human rights spokesman. Apple Daily and its Next Digital publisher (0282.HK) have come under increasing pressure since their owner, pro-democracy activist and outspoken Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, was arrested last year under the law. Lai, whose assets are frozen under security law, is already in jail for attending unauthorized assemblies and awaiting trial in his national security case. As investigations into Apple Daily and its top executives escalate, some employees and observers have expressed deep concerns about the paper’s future. Read more Since the law was passed by Beijing in June last year, more than 100 people have been arrested, most of them on parole. Reporting By Jessie Pang; Written by Anne Marie Roantree; Edited by Alun John and Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

