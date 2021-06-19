Pentagon withdraws missile defense, other systems from Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instructed the commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the region, to withdraw its forces this summer.

Some of the military capabilities and platforms will be returned to the United States for much-needed maintenance and repair, Pentagon spokesman Cmdr said. Jessica McNulty, while other assets will be redistributed to other regions.

“This decision was taken in close coordination with the host nations and with a clear eye on maintaining our ability to meet our security commitments. It is about maintaining some of our high demands, low-density assets in so that they are ready for future requests in the event of an emergency, “McNulty said in a statement, adding that the Pentagon would not disclose where the military assets would go or when.

The United States strengthened its military presence in Saudi Arabia following an attack in September 2019 on the country’s oil facilities, attributed to Iran, which cut off global oil supplies. After the attack, the U.S. sent thousands of troops into the country, as well as two Patriot missile batteries and a High-altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system. The United States also sent Patriot missile batteries to Iraq to protect US forces following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani and subsequent threats from Iran. The withdrawal of forces from the Middle East will mainly affect these and other air defense assets, the statement said, including Patriot missile batteries. The U.S. had deployed Patriot missiles in Saudi Arabia and Iraq to counter the threat posed by Iran and its representatives in the region, including in Iraq and Yemen. Patriot missiles are effective in intercepting ballistic missiles, including the type of short-range ballistic missiles that have been fired from Yemen in recent years. But missiles are much less effective at detecting and intercepting drones and cruise missiles flying at low altitudes. The withdrawal of forces from Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries comes as part of a wider withdrawal in the region. The US is set to complete the withdrawal of all forces from Afghanistan before the September 11 deadline. Less than 1,500 bodies remain on site. Under the Trump administration, the number of US troops in Iraq dropped to 2,500. The change reflects a broad shift within the Department of Defense to focus its efforts on opposing China and Russia as threats to the future, moving away from past wars in the Middle East. Austin is close to completing a global review of US forces. In support of the review is the assessment that China is the “rhythm challenge” for the United States military. Pentagon Task Force China recently completed its work and presented its recommendations, which will influence the US strategy to move forward, including the global conduct review. “These initiatives, some of which will remain classified, are designed to centralize departmental processes and procedures and to better assist department heads in contributing to all government efforts to address China’s challenge,” he said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby last week at a news conference.

