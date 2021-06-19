The Canadian Labor Congress elects the new president to lead the nation’s largest working group

Members of the Canadian Labor Congress (CLC) have elected a new president and leadership team, who will take over the reins of the largest workplace organization for the next two years.

Bea Bruske of the United Food and Trade Workers was elected president in a vote Friday night attended by more than 4,000 delegates affiliated with the CLC.

“I am honored to be elected the new President of the CLC and look forward to working with a dedicated team committed to advancing the interests of the nation’s workers and their families,” Bruske said in a press release. issued by the CLC.

Bruske joined the successful candidates Lily Chang, who was elected secretary-treasurer, and Siobhan Vipondwho was elected as executive vice president.

Reversible Executive Vice President Larry Rousseau was re-elected for a second term, the CLC said.

The organization represents more than three million workers affiliated with a range of unions and labor councils.

Bruske replaces outgoing President Hassan Yussuff, who has led the CLC for the past seven years.

Welcome Bea Bruske, the newly elected President of the Canadian Labor Congress, which represents over 3 million workers. I’m glad I handed the torch to you and your team. It is an extraordinary honor and responsibility to advocate for working people and their families. –@hassan_yussuff

Jussuffhas has been praised for helping to achieve numerous job advancements, including extensions to Canada Pension Plan and implementing a federal minimum wage of $ 15 per hour.

However, some critics have said that Yussuff aligned the CLC very closely with the ruling Liberals during his tenure and removed the organization from its traditional political partner, the NDP.

CLC delegates also passed resolutions on Islamophobia and anti-Asian racism during Friday’s convention. They also called on the federal government to comply with the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.