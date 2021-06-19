China thinks ending birth restrictions by 2025, the report says





China is considering ending its eastbound borders by 2025 after discovering its population growth is slowing, a report said. According to told the Wall Street Journal, the country could completely eliminate its birth restrictions at the end of the current five-year government plan. China’s National Bureau of Statistics revealed in May that the country’s birth rate fell for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2020. Xinjiang Province reportedly has seen the sharpest decline in birth rates globally since 1950. Citing TWJ sources, it said China would begin easing restrictions in areas with the lowest birth rates before moving to other provinces. . China has an aging population because of its policies to sterilize women, force abortions on them, impose fines and give prison time to those who break the birth rules. Last year, despite the changes, China produced fewer newborns than every year since the Great Depression and the country’s recent economic growth, per capita income is still less than half that of neighboring South Korea. reported the Washington Post. Earlier, in a CNN article some experts asked why Beijing did not completely remove the birth caps? The reason may be Xinjiang. Ben Westcott, writing on CNN, said China held a border for parents because of Beijing’s attitudes towards its ethnic minorities, especially those in Xinjiang. The Chinese government has strictly enforced its family planning policies against minorities in the far-western province, where Beijing is accused of committing genocide against the Muslim-majority Uighur people. The shock caused local birth rates to fall by a third in 2018. Experts said Beijing is reluctant to lift all quotas on the number of children per household for several reasons. But a key factor is that ending the policy would make it much harder to justify Beijing’s efforts to limit population in Xinjiang and other regions with large minority groups that tend to have more children, CNN reported. Moreover, maintaining control over birth rates in Xinjiang is not the only reason the Chinese government maintains three-child boundaries for families. Experts said Beijing would be reluctant to find new roles for the tens of thousands of people employed by the government to oversee the country’s massive family planning policy. China’s birth rate has plummeted rapidly since the introduction of the one-child policy more than 40 years ago, which limited couples to one child in order to alleviate poverty and stem a population boom. As politics successfully curbed birth rates as China developed, in recent years officials have become concerned that the country will not have enough new workers to keep its economic growth strong. In the face of a demographic crisis, the Chinese government softened its policy in 2016 to allow two children, but many Han middle-class couples were willing to have more than one child, citing the high costs of raising families especially in cities. In 2020, the birth rate fell by almost 15 percent year on year. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

