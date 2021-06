from Express News Service KOTTAYAM: NS Rajappan, who won the heart of the nation with his selfless and tireless efforts to protect the environment by removing plastic bottles from the back waters of Vembanad in Kumarakom, is making headlines once again, but this time with a complaint against his sister Vilasini that the latter had defrauded money from his bank account. In a complaint filed with Kottayam district police chief Shilpa Devaiah on Thursday, Rajappan claimed that Rs 5.08 lakh was withdrawn from his Federal Bank account in Kumarakom without his knowledge. According to the bank statement filed along with the complaint, 5 Rs loop was withdrawn from the account through a check on 12 February, and 8,000 Rs from the State Bank of India ATM in Kaippuzha on 17 April. The SP forwarded the complaint to the Kottayam DySP for a detailed investigation. Police registered a FIR against Vilasini, her husband Kuttappan and their son Jayalal. “The investigation is ongoing and we have requested documents from the bank and CCTV footage to ascertain who withdrew the amounts,” DySP M Anilkumar said. Rajappan, 72, who is paralyzed below his knees, has been engaged in collecting plastic bottles floating in the back waters of Vembanadu on a country rental boat to find his livelihood. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Rajappan’s tireless efforts in his speech on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio in January, people from all over the country gave him support by sending him small amounts of money. In fact, he opened a bank account to receive contributions which increased to a considerable amount quickly. After that, Rajappan also received a Taiwanese’s 7.3 loop financial assistance in May. According to available documents, Rajappan had opened a joint account with Vilasini. Each of them can withdraw money from the account. The alleged fraud came to light when Rajappan collected a bank statement to complete the proceedings. “It was through this statement that Appappi (Rajappan) learned about the withdrawal of money from his account. “After discussing with our relatives, he lodged a complaint with the police,” said NP Satheesh, son of Rajappan Pappachan’s brother. “He (Rajappan) was reluctant to complain at first, but decided to continue with the complaint to avoid such incidents in the future,” Satheesh said. Satheesh claimed that Rajappan was talented with two ships mechanized by the two organizations and those boats are also under Vilasini’s tutelage. Vilasini, meanwhile, denied the allegations and told media people that she withdrew money to buy a plot of land to build a house for Rajappan. However, she could not complete the proceedings due to the blockage and restrictions caused by Covid.

