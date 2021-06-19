The cargo ship in the Suez Canal crisis now legally grounded amid the claim for compensation; ITV News





The cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal, blocking world transport, is back on the ground, says a law firm struggling to help its client out of congested container cargo. Egyptian authorities have detained Ever Given claiming US $ 550 million (395 million) in damages from shipowners Shoei Kisen Kaisha, following the operation to free the massive ship which crashed in March. Jai Sharma, a partner and head of cargo victims with law firm Clyde & Co., has written an open letter to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) seeking to resolve the dispute on behalf of his company clients. Ever Given after crashing into the Suez Canal Credit: Suez Canal Authority He wrote: We represent insurers of over $ 100 million (dollars) on board. Some of this load is time sensitive and the delay is causing a lot of loss of load recipients and operational difficulties at a time when many businesses have been under pressure due to the pandemic. Mr. Sharma added: While we understand that the KCS has informally reduced their claim to $ 550 million from the initial $ 916 million, in our opinion this remains an excessive amount for the services rendered and the losses claimed by the KCS. Ever Given was carrying about $ 700 million ($ 500 million) of cargo between Asia and Europe when it crashed into the Suez Canal on March 23rd. The maritime crisis blocked one of the most vital waterways in the world and the ship was finally released by rescue teams six days later. The final hearing in a series of court hearings is scheduled for Sunday, but Mr Sharma does not believe a conclusion is likely to be reached then, and discussions are likely to continue between the parties. An inspection ever given, after it was blocked Credit: Suez Canal Authority It is understood that $ 150 million has been offered to resolve the claim, but the KCS is still seeking $ 550 million. Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Sharma said the amount of the claim was unprecedented adding: It’s a lot, a lot more by a factor of ten or twenty than we would expect. I think people are willing to pay a reasonable amount and are even willing to pay more than a reasonable amount just to solve it, but we think this is a multiple of an unreasonable amount. Ever Given holds about 18,000 shipping containers filled with a range of items from wine merchandise like barbecues, swimwear and sun loungers to limited time items like bamboo plates, cottage cheese and lemons. It is anchored in the Bitter Great Lake which is part of the Suez Canal with its crew still on board. The UK Club, one of Ever Given insurers, said in a statement on its website: The UK Club reports that, with authorization from the owner and along with the ships of other insurers, it is currently engaged in serious negotiations and constructive with the Suez Canal Authority regarding the claims of the Authorities coming from the Ever base given, and hopes for a positive solution to these negotiations in the near future. The Suez Canal Authority has been contacted for comment.

