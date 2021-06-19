False seeds worth 6 kr Abducted, CA among 13 held | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: False seeds worth Rs 6 billion have been seized and 13 members of an interstate gang, including an authorized accountant (CA), have been arrested by Nalgonda police. Three other gang members are fleeing.

Officials said if farmers had bought and used the fake seeds, this could have resulted in crop losses of 40,000 hectares. Police said the main accused is Enobothula Srinivas Reddy, who runs Nairuthi Seeds and sells fake seeds. A CA, Srinivas greets from Gundlapochampally to Medchal.

Western Area IG Stephen Ravindra, Hyderabad range IG Shivshankar Reddy, Nalgonda DIG and SP AV Ranganath and agriculture officer in Sridhar Reddy district said on Friday that 20 tonnes of cotton seeds worth 4 Cro Rs and 200 tonnes of fur, corn and vegetable seeds Rs 2 crore were seized.

The gang, which has a criminal history, was operating from Nandyal and Alagadda in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Gundlapochampally and Devaryamjal in Medchal and Yellampet in Warangal districts. Two cars and 13 mobile phones were seized, which were being used by gang members. The managing director of Nairuthi Seeds and the owner of MG Agritech were among those arrested for the illegal trade in fake seeds.

The police investigation began when some farmers from Devarakonda provided information to the Task Force about the fake seed trade. Police said they thoroughly investigated the matter for 15 days and were successful in cracking down on racketeers and breaking the culprits.

Police said Karnati Madhusudhan Reddy from Nandyal, who was among those arrested, has a criminal history.

He was arrested in various districts in recent years in the AP and Telangana.

Nalgonda police had sent him to jail under the PD Act earlier.

After his release from prison, Madhusudhan resumed the illegal trade, police said. During the investigation, police carried out raids in the Gajwel, Mahbubnagar, Jadcherla, Hyderabad and Medchal areas and seized fake seeds.

The gang would convince the farmers that the seeds they were selling were genuine. If farmers complained that they had suffered losses after buying seeds from them, gang members would throw the blame on the ground, lack of rain or not using proper fertilizers, police added.







