TPR drops to 10% in dist after two weeks | Kochi News





Thiruvananthapuram: The test positivity rate (TPR) in the circle has dropped after two weeks peak. In the last two days, the district reported 10% TPR, which is much less when compared to the previous two weeks in June.

The TPR had gone up 16.8% on June 2 when the total cases reported during the day were 2,380. On June 4, TPR was 16.6% and on June 10, TPR was 16.4%. If over 2,000 cases were reported in the first two weeks of this month now, the case load has dropped to 1,000 a day.

Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the district was showing an improving trend in reporting new cases this week and thus, he should continue to further reduce TPR. He said people should respect Covid protocols and restrictions will have to be followed.

However, he expressed concern about how people started coming out in large numbers when the blockade restrictions were eased. He said people should be aware that if TPR goes high, then more restrictions will be imposed. Therefore, it is up to the people to bring down the TPR here.

Currently, only six local authorities in the district have a TPR above 30%. In addition, 38 local bodies have TPR ranging between 20% and 30%. The city corporation and 31 local bodies are in the category 8% to 20% and three local bodies have positivity below the 8% test.

On Friday, the district reported 1,550 more positive cases taking the total number of cases reported so far to 2,83,631. About 1,581 people were cured of the virus. With this, the total number of recovered cases became 2,68,985. The current active cases in the district are 12,670. Among the new cases reported during the day, 1,387 people became infected through local transmission. With 12 other deaths recorded, the total number of deaths occurred to date has become 2,501.







