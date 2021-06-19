Chouhan greets PM Modi for leading the global rankings Bhopal News





Bhopal: Prime Minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday welcomed the highest rating given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the 13 leading global leaders and said Modi is the most popular leader in the world. Chouhan also thanked the Prime Minister for providing free vaccines to all citizens and said to fulfill Modi’s dream, a mega vaccination machine was launching in Madhya Pradesh on June 21 with a target of 10 lakh blows per day.

“Shriman Narendra Modi ji is the most popular global leader, is what the world says. An American data intelligence firm conducted a poll which declared Modi ji the most popular leader among all other global leaders. This is a a matter of pride for the country and all of us, “Chouhan said after a party meeting at the BJP state headquarters.

Prime Minister Modis’s global approval rating may have dropped to 66% below the previous 75%, however a study found it is still higher than world leaders from 13 countries, including US President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Russia, Emmanuel Macron from France and Angela Merkel from Germany. The Global Lead Approval Rating Tracker survey was conducted by US data intelligence firm Morning Consult, which tracks approval ratings by world leaders from 13 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and United States – on a weekly basis.

The tracker, last updated on June 17, showed 66% approval for Modi while 28% did not approve of it. This is an improvement from a 32% disapproval rating on May 10, 2021 when the second wave of the coronavirus in India was at its peak and the government was largely blamed for its deterioration by continuing with elections in five states and allowing religious congregations.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his support related to Covid and said. “I also want to thank Modi ji because the central government will provide free vaccines to all citizens. The prime ministers (like me) had appealed that states could not handle vaccines and the center should take this into its own hands. It is not “Yoga on June 21. We will start a mega campaign to provide free vaccines to all eligible citizens (over 18 years old). We have decided to start the vaccine in Madhya Pradesh from this day,” Chouhan said.

The Prime Minister also said that 7,000 vaccination centers across the state will be set up to make the run successful. “Every motivator, including prominent people in society, ministers, MLAs, MPs, MPs, political party workers, social workers and various Madhya Pradesh personalities will take part in the July 21 effort to complete 10 doses of lakh per day.” he said.

Chouhan further said that the government has decided to carry out transfers and posts in the state for humanitarian reasons. “There was a Covid-19 crisis last year that continued this year. We have decided that some transfers which are necessary for administrative and humanitarian reasons will be made from July 1 and 31,” Chouhan said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







