The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Kingston City Park – Kingston

As Friday morning sun was approaching, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was falling.

Kingston City Council voted 12-1 in favor of removing the statue from City Park.

The decision comes after the horrific discovery of 215 indigenous children found at unmarked burial sites outside a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, a school system that Macdonald was helpful in facilitating.

“Now our people can be healed, all those who have survived from residential schools can be healed, all those people of the ’60s can be finally healed.” Said Kingston resident Lisa Cadue.

The statue was officially torn down by city crews at approximately 9 a.m. and is being transported from City Park by a flatbed truck.

The council decided to place the statue in storage at the moment and could potentially relocate it to Macdonald’s Cemetery in Cataraqui Cemetery.

As for what will climb in his place as City Park, there is still no set plan.

“We want to see a memorial to the indigenous people and the traumas we went through.” Kingston resident Susan DeLisle said.

Along with the statue, Sir John A. Macdonald Ecole Public School will remove Macdonald’s name from the school in late June and begin the reappointment process early next school year.