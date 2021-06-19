Risk of Covid flight transmission is very low, says EU observer

People who may be nervous when boarding an airplane for a summer vacation have been told by the European disease watchdog that the risk of transmitting Covid-19 in flight is very low.

European Center for Disease Control has answered the question in the minds of many citizens across the bloc who are worried about returning to foreign travel as the EU Digital Certificate goes into effect.

She said the risk of in-flight transmission of the virus has been debated since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, evidence from contact tracking studies with in-depth virus analysis have proven that the risk is very low but can not be ruled out, says the new guidelines for member states.

The discovery was made in a wide range of safeguards and public health measures which she has published before the start of the trip under the terms of the EU Digital Covid Certificate which takes effect here from 19 July.

He said his decision is based on evidence from contact tracking studies involving scientific investigation of the virus among travelers.

However, factors that need to be considered when assessing risk include how long the flight has flights of more than five hours are most troubling and the presence of someone who is infected on the flight who may cough.

Traveling from home to Ireland to another destination in Europe will be a very different experience this summer, but it is the next big step in what the world hopes will be the twilight of the pandemic.

Flight crews with face masks, physical distance, processing the certificate at home before the trip and moving the airport queues as soon as possible will also be part of the new departure trip.

Significantly, she said that for travelers who have not been fully vaccinated or have not had Covid-19 in the previous nine months, antigen and LAMP tests as well as PCR tests may be acceptable.

This comes as Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State in the Department of Transportation, confirmed that children between the ages of seven and 18 who have not been vaccinated should also have a negative PCR test as part of the EU Digital Certificate rules here.

She said that from July 19, depending on the prevailing public health situation, Ireland will use the certificate.

It will tell if a passenger has been vaccinated against Covid-19, recovered from the virus or has a negative test result, she said in response to Social Democrat TD Risn Shortall.

Passengers arriving in Ireland with a certificate will not have to be quarantined. However, travelers with a certificate based on a non-PCR test for example, an antigen test or those arriving without a certificate will require evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Children between the ages of seven and 18 who have not been vaccinated should also have a negative PCR test.

A passenger who has been to a non-EU or EEA country in the 14 days prior to arrival in Ireland will be subject to the rules applicable to that country.

All travelers will be advised to comply with public health restrictions and report for post-arrival testing if they show symptoms of Covid-19.

Ms. Naughton said that to protect its citizens from importing variants, an emergency brake mechanism will be coordinated at EU level to respond quickly to the emergence of a variant of concern or variant of interest.

Prof Philip Nolan, who follows the virus for the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), said yesterday there is hope and optimism as we close the week.

The 14-day incidence is 95 per 100,000 for the first time since Dec. 17, and the average number of seven-day issues for yesterday and the last five Fridays represents a drop of 27, he added.

He said we continue to see the incidence of the virus improve and the daily cases in the hospital and intensive care are decreasing.

Daily cases are around 350 to 400 per day, 70 are in hospital and 23 in intensive care. There have been nine admissions to intensive care in the previous 14 days.

The incidence rate has now begun to decline in those aged 55 to 6 as their vaccines take effect and the recent increase in those aged 19 to 24 may be stabilizing.

We are doing really well, said Prof Nolan.