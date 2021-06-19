Budget without NFC illegal, says Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the budget and budget session of the PTI-led government are “illegal”.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, which was taking place under the chairmanship of President Asad Qaiser, Bilawal said it appears the government is playing the role of opposition rather than running the country.

Criticizing the famous rhetoric of Prime Minister Imran Khans, Bilawal said the comparison of the country which is being run by an “illegal government” with the state of Madinah is not appropriate.

Speaking about the budget recently presented by the PTI-led government, Bilawal said the measures are aware of the fact that “claims of a 4 per cent increase are based on lies”. “I think how this budget and budget session are illegal,” he said, adding that since the government took over, no new National Finance Commission (NFC) awards have been given to the provinces.

“Any budget will be unconstitutional until the NFC Award is given,” Bilawal said, adding that the budget has relief for the rich but nothing for the poor. Throwing light on rising inflation in the country, Bilawal said the PTI government “has abandoned the people and left them in a miserable state”. He said people will never forgive the government for pushing them further below the poverty line.

“If the budget raises the prices of gasoline, gas and electricity, then every Pakistani should bear the burden of government incompetence,” Bilawal said, adding that if there had been economic growth, so many people would not have been unemployed.

“The prime minister had promised to give 10 million jobs to the people, but on the contrary, even those who were previously employed have now become unemployed,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal said that if the country has seen economic growth, as claimed by the PTI-led government, then why should it “beg before the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?” “If the economy has improved significantly, then the government should choose immediately from the IMF agreement,” he said.

Taking a toll on the government once again, Bilawal said that according to the Economic Survey, if nothing else, the donkey population has grown in the country, for which the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan should be praised.

Bilawal further said that the PTI government did not even spare Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and charged the people there with imposing taxes. He said only Rs 12 billion had been earmarked for the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the economy. He said the budget embodies a tax storm and an economic attack on the masses.

“The government has abandoned the farming community. They have not even been provided with a fertilizer subsidy,” Bilawal said. Bilawal He said Inflation in Pakistan is higher than in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India. He said inflation was also there in the PPP era, there was a global economic crisis at the time, Pakistan was fighting terrorism, Pakistan faced two major floods, but PPP introduced the Benazir Revenue Support Program and did not leave people at the mercy of situations. He said that when there was inflation in the PPP rule, it increased wages.

We increased overall wages by 120 percent, but as you grew, he asked, adding, You did not raise wages when people were worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

He said this government has brought an indirect tax tsunami to this budget. Bilawal accused the foreign minister of leading the attack in Parliament and said he should take the issues of China, Saudi Arabia, India and the United States seriously.

Maulana Asad Mahmood said no relief was given to the measures in the budget. He said the 2021-22 budget is unrealistic and it will further increase inflation. GDA’s Ghous Bux Mahar said special emphasis should be placed on increasing agricultural productivity. He said the subsidy should be given to farmers for fertilizers.

PMLN’s Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said the tax collection proposals for next fiscal year are inflationary. She said indirect taxes will add to ordinary human problems. Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh said the PSDP for next year envisions allocations for the construction of major road infrastructure projects including Balkasar-Mianwali.

Sardar Talib Nakai said industrialization is vital for a strong economy and intensive measures are needed in this regard. PPP Yousuf Talpur said the mother’s step-by-step treatment with Sindh should end now. He said more funds should be transferred to Sindh to complete various projects related to the road infrastructure and water resources sectors.

Farooq Azam Malik said the lollipop was given to South Punjab province but nothing was earmarked for Bahawalpur in the budget.

Meanwhile, Bilawal said while speaking to the media that the federal governments and Azad Kashmir were making controversial choices. In response to a question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government raises false accusations against the Sindh government.

He said GDP per capita increased more in Sindh, the lowest mortality rate is reported in Sindh and poverty has decreased most in Sindh.